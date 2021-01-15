Nancy Carolyn Martin, 84, formerly of Lee Street passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at NHC in Laurens.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace Taylor Martin. Retired from Kemet, Nancy was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving is a cousin, Bobbie Jean Johnson of Laurens.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Post.
