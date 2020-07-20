Mrs. Nancy Choice Pinson age 59, of 115 Whaley Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Prisma Health- Greenville Memorial Hospital Greenville, S.C.
She is survived by her husband Minister James Pinson of the home; two sons, WIllie D. Choice, Marcus Choice; three daughters, Dometria (Alton) Smalls, Renada Choice, Michelle Woodruff; eight grandchildren; her parents, Auburn Choice, and Vera Mae Powers; her brothers, and sisters.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Nancy Choice Pinson are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home 115 Whaley Street Laurens.