Nancy Claire Whisnant Creech - Laurens

Nancy Clare Whisnant Creech, age 88, of Laurens, wife of Bobby Gene Creech, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Sumter, SC, daughter of the late Philip Bomar Whisnant, Jr., and Hilda Estelle Thorne Whisnant. She moved to Barnwell, SC, during her senior year in high school, where she met and married her beloved husband, Bobby. Together they raised three children and lived in Barnwell for 61 years. In 2018, she and Bobby moved to Martha Franks Retirement Community, where they started a new chapter in their lives and were welcomed with a host of friends in that residential faith community.
Faith was fundamental in Nancy’s life, and she loved opportunities to express her faith. She was a member of Barnwell First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and worked in the church office. Once they moved to Laurens, she and Bobby joined Laurens First Baptist Church, where they found a church home.
Nancy loved her family fiercely. She was a dearly loved sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Creech DeFoor (Fred) of Columbia, Robert Lawrence Creech (Susan) of Greenville, and Carol Creech Poole (Joey) of Greer; sisters, Judy Whisnant Brown (Walter) of Hartsville and Vivian Whisnant Holliday (Duncan) of Barnwell; grandchildren, Clare DeFoor Eggleston (Travis), Judith Hardeman DeFoor, Charles Robert Creech, Cameron Whisnant, William Stafford Wade (Meredith), and Anna Clare Wade Adams (Justin); step-grandchildren, Adam and Austin Poole; great-grandchildren, Maggie Eggleston, Reece Eggleston, Wells Stafford Adams and one expectant.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Philip Bomar Whisnant, III.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging, a ministry of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Memorials can be mailed to SCBMA at 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC, 29210, or online at www.SCBMA.com
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com