Nancy J. Davenport of Joanna, wife of the late Boyce “Fat” L. Davenport, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Joanna, SC, she was the daughter of the late Pearl D. and Claude Johnson, Sr. She was retired from Greenwood Mills.
Nancy was survived by her daughters, Karen Craig of Joanna, and Rhonda Bradberry of the home. She had 6 grandchildren, Jamie (Kathy) Craig , John (April) Craig , Chacie (Jeremy) Howard, Buck (Magen) Craig , Kayla Bradberry, and Coty (Shea) Bradberry, and her 15 great grandchildren, Drew, Brooklyn, Kevis, Conner, Shawn, Hunter, Kayden, Cole, Craig, Abbi, Zooey, Jaylynn, Haven, Bryleigh, Walter, along with 5 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Allen Brannon of Joanna and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers, and 2 sisters as well as her 2 son in laws, Lonnie Ray Bradberry, and Wayne Craig.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider a donation to the Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or online at https://www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com