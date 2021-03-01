Nancy Porter Bryant, widow of John Thomas Bryant, Jr., passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Greenville and was a daughter of the late Jacob and Nettie Brooks Porter. She worked at Monsanto Nylon Plan in Greenwood for 10 years and 35 years at Wasson Store. Mrs. Bryant was a member of Henderson Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Bryant of Hickory Tavern, and Angie Taylor (Lee) of Fountain Inn; brother, Cecil Porter of Easley; sisters, Lois Ridgeway of Williamston, Ethel Banks of Ninety Six, Margaret Crane of Princeton, and Betty Davenport of Ware Shoals; grandchildren, Ceara Austin (Alexis), Linda Austin, and Joy Austin; great-grandchildren, Natalie King, Kristina King, Grady Hutchinson, and Aaliyah Johnson; and sister-in-law, Joy Wood of Craytonville, SC.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with burial at the Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM at the funeral home.
The family asks that Covid protocols be followed by social distancing and wearing mask if attending the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henderson Baptist Church, 207 Henderson Church Rd, Gray Court, SC 29645; or to the Hickory Tavern Fire Department, 73 Hickory Heights Dr, Gray Court, SC 29645.