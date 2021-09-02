Mrs. Nancy Robinson Darbins of Clinton, South Carolina was born to Willie James and Stacie Moon Robinson on June 29, 2021 in Newberry, South Carolina.
She was member of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. She was a dedicated LPN for Presbyterian Home for 35 years.
Mrs. Nancy Darbins entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 1, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Darbins leave to cherish her two daughters, Quen and Brittany Darbins; her brother, Bennie E. Robinson; her sisters Julia Lindsey, Shirley Kinard, Willie Mae (Rev. Joseph) Caldwell, Betty (Glynn) Boles, Jerdine (Bruce) Bookman; two granddaughters, Jaeda and Jasmin Uddyback; other relatives and friends.