Naomi F. Simms, age 95, widow of C. Carlton Simms, died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Simms was born in Calhoun County, West Virginia a daughter of the late Clark L. and Nora Hughes Stalnaker.
She and her husband moved to Laurens County in 1969 and in 1970, they built and opened to the public the first nine holes of the Rolling “S’ golf course in Waterloo and later they completed the full eighteen holes at Rolling “S”. Mrs. Simms was a member of the Waterloo Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, John Mark Simms and one granddaughter, Jennifer Simms, both of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.