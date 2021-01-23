Nathaniel Robinson, Jr. - Clinton

Mr. Nathaniel Robinson, Jr. was born on April 10, 1948 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Nathaniel Robison, Sr. and Mary Emily Ferguson Robinson.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Bell Street High School Class of 1966 in Clinton, South Carolina. He played football in high school where he was an outstanding running back throughout. He received several trophies and was featured on the Saturday Morning Radio football highlights.
"Nate," as he was lovingly called, also enjoyed singing. He was one of the original members of the Clinton Harmonizers where he traveled to sing at different churches throughout the community. He joined Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church, at the early age of twelve, where he served as a dedicated member until his death. He served in different capacities including: Trustee Board, the Friendship AME All Male Choir, the Bertha Ferguson Inspiration Choir, as well as the church custodian. His favorite songs were "Whisper a Prayer," "Oh Mary Don't You Weep," and "I Gotta Run."
Nate's service went beyond the church into the community. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 and after many years, he retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard. He also served as a past Master of Consolation of Lodge No 3, former member of Morning Glory Chapter No. 24, and a brother of Doris P. Sullivan Lodge No. 1582.
Mr. Robinson was employed a Clinton Mills for over twenty years until the plant closed after which he was employed with Seior Options as a transportation driver until it closed. After the closing of those two jobs, he gained employment at the Clinton Middle School through Supreme Maintenance Organization and Sanders Thompson Mortuary in Clinton, South Carolina until his death.
His sister, Dianne, said she has never seen such a humble and responsible person who always had a pleasant manner about him. One of his favorite sayings was "It will be alright." No matter what was going on-whether he was up or down-he always said those words.
On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Mr. Nathaniel Robinson, Jr. departed this life going from Labor to reward at his home of residence in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of seventy-two.
A man of many hats: A Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Military Man, as well as a church member-he leaves to cherish his fond memories a devoted and loving wife of fifty-two years, Betty J. Robinson; a daughter, Beaneatha Robinson (James) Williams; three sons: Eric A. (Jacqueline) Robinson, Sr., Nathaniel A. Robinson of the home, and Travis D. Martin of Simpsonville, SC; fifteen grandchildren: Cory O.B. Robinson, Da' Markus Robinson, Jamencia Williams, Destini Robinson, Janevelyn Williams, Eric Robinson, Jr., Arnescia Robinson, Niaria Thompson, Tyler Cotton, Malachi Anderson, Rahson Grant, Trey Martin, Tay Moore, King Martin, and Chance Martin; two great grandchildren, two brothers: Waymon (Janie) Gist of Greenville, SC and Gregory A. Robinson of Clinton, SC; two sister: Mary Dianne (Luther) Burton of Atlanta, GA and DeLanda V. Robinson of Clinton, SC; six brothers-in-law; Johnny Simpson, Jacob (Rosa Lee) Simpson, James (Patricia) Simpson, Lewis Simpson, Donnie (Ernestine) Simpson all of Clinton, SC, and Bobby (Brenda) Simpson of Newberry, SC; four sisters-in-law: Leila (Thomas) Anderson, Linda Sanders, and Tina Motte Simpson all of Clinton, SC, and Louise Simpson of Laurens, SC; one uncle, George (Lila) Robison, Jr. of Washington, DC; two special cousins, Shehenia Mitchell of Columbia, SC and Annette Y. Bain of Clinton, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who also loved him dearly.