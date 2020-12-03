Ned Pruitt Kemp, age 71, of 111 Southdale Drive, and husband of Linda Nicene Roberts Kemp, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home.
Born in Greer, he was a son of the late Jennie Kemp Hawkins and Joe Hawkins. Ned was a barber for fifty-eight years and was owner of Ned Kemp Barber Shop for the past thirty years. He was an active member of Thornwell Alumni and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as head usher. Ned was a devoted husband and loved his kids and grandkids dearly.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Nicene Marie Kemp of Laurens, Melody Kemp Campbell (Jason) of Laurens, and Joseph Ned Kemp (Cheyenne) of Laurens; brothers, Jerry Kemp of Spartanburg, Keith Kemp (Sue) of Spartanburg, and Phillip Kemp (Debbie) of Greenwood; sisters, Barbara Frady of Spartanburg and Yvonne Steadman (Jim) of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Nicene Morgan Carnes, Victoria Marie Carnes, Ryleigh Madison Kemp, Cheyenne Melody Campbell, and Bailey Anna Kemp.
He was predeceased by two siblings.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church from 1:30 to 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.
