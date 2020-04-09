Nell Curry Wix - Laurens

Nell Curry Wix has passed on to her heavenly home to join her late husband, Francis A. “Tant” Wix, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nell Childress Curry and David P. Curry, Sr, and her three brothers: David P. Curry, Jr. (Jean Curry), Sam Curry (Doris Curry), and James A. “Ab” Curry; and her sister, Martha Curry Graydon (Hubert Graydon).
She is survived by her three children: Jim Wix and John Wix (Krista), of Laurens, SC, and Jackie W. Hoagland (Walt), of Surfside Beach, SC; and her grandchildren: Tina W. Hurley (Lamar), Lisa W. Gansz (Elijah), Jennifer W. Long (Bruce), Jared Wix (Kim), and David Wix. She loved her many wonderful great-grandchildren. She leaves behind one sister-in-law, Betty Jo Curry, and many dear nieces and nephews, along with her church family at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church.
Nell lived her entire life in Laurens, and she enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and several foreign countries with family members. She worked for 50 years at Palmetto Bank. She was a lifelong member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, where she previously served as a Deacon, and was an active member of the Women of the Church and the Sunshine Group. She loved baseball, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Canasta and Setback, with family and friends. She also loved reading and maintaining a beautiful yard.
Special thanks to the staff of NHC of Clinton for their service and care.
A private graveside service will be held at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Friday, April 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Nell to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or online at rockysprings.org. If donating online, please add “memorial for Nell Wix” under special instructions tab.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.