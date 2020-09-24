Neomia Syphertt Richard - Newberry

Mrs. Neomia Syphertt Richard was born on August 28, 1956 in Branchville, South Carolina to the late Leroy and Kimmie Syphertt. Neomia entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at the Laurens County Hospital.
Neomia attended the schools in the Newberry County School systems and was a graduate of Newberry High School. She was a former employee of Whitten Center, where she worked for many years as a caregiver and supervisor. Neomia was a dedicated member at Little River Baptist Church in Silverstreet, South Carolina where she sang on the Senior and Inspirational Choirs and served as Secretary of both the Missionary Board and Pastor's Aid. She was also a member of the Women's Society (#38).
Neomia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harvey Richard; five brothers: Joseph, Clarence, Julius, Cleveland and Ulysses Syphertt.
She leaves to cherish her memories; one daughter: Albertina (Leroy) Thompson, three grandsons, three greatgrandchildren, three sisters: Mazell Nelson of Newberry, South Carolina, Lizzie Davis and Julia Syphertt, both of Silverstreet, South Carolina; two brothers: Melvin (Mary) Syphertt of Columbia, South Carolina and Randolph (Pamela) Syphertt of Jacksonville, Florida, eleven sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.