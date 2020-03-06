Nickalas “Nick” Brian Noble, age 23, of Gray Court, passed suddenly on March 3, 2020.
He was born in Greenville County on July 4, 1996. Nick was the oldest ...son of Brian F. Noble and Dawn B. Woods. He attended Laurens High School and was a proud member of the Naval JROTC. Nick worked at Pack IQ in Fountain Inn and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and anything brought him close to nature.
If his Dad and I had to describe our son to you, he would best be described by the words of John Muir. “In every walk with nature one receives more than he seeks.”
Nick loved nature and all its hidden beauty and treasures throughout his life. He was notorious for bringing his treasures inside so that others could admire them too. These treasures often included frogs, lizards, turtles and snakes, which often escaped in the house. Our family will always cherish his enormous heart, contagious smile and the knowledge that, come what may, if you needed Nick, he was always there.
Nick is survived by his parents, Brian and Kay Noble of Summerville, and Jeff and Dawn Woods of Gray Court; his grandfather, Leo Noble of Enoree; and grandmother, Mary Jo Brown of Greenville. He also leaves behind sisters Brooke Coleman of Gray Court, Alexis Hall of Laurens and Kimberlin Brown of Greenville; brothers Chris Woods of Johnson City, Tenn., and Michael Noble of Gray Court; his aunts and uncles David and Stacey Brooks of Greenville and Steve and Tracy Noble of Enoree; cousin Anna Noble of Enoree; and niece and nephew Jessie and Roanin Callihan of Gray Court.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Noble, and his grandfather, Kenneth R. Brown.
We invite you to join us in celebrating our son’s life on Saturday, March 7, at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens, at 12 noon. Family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home between 10 a.m. and noon. A private family graveside service will follow.