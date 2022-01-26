Noah Allen Bible, age 92, and husband of Willie Bible, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Upstate Community Hospice House – Agape Care of Landrum, SC.
He was born in Del Rio, Tennessee, and was a son of the late Zack and Beatrice Self Bible. He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Laurens and was a decorated US Army Korean War Veteran. Mr. Bible was a craftsman and woodworker who enjoyed playing the guitar, the harmonica and the jew’s harp. He loved walking in the woods and making slingshots. He was instrumental in the physical building of several churches, including the Laurens Church of God and the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Laurens. Most known for his love of the Bible, he was an avid student of the Word of God and a faithful follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Mr. Bible is survived by his dear and faithful wife, Willie Bible of the home; his children, Allen Leon Bible and wife Sheila Stone Bible of Laurens, Katy Simmons Howell (husband Bill, deceased) of Laurens, Brenda Simmons Wilson (husband Ted, deceased) of Laurens, Debra Lynn Rowland of Laurens, and Michael Steven Rowland and wife Kathryn of Chapin; his grandchildren, Angel Christine Bible Lawson, Allen James Bible, Tony Howell, Bill Howell, Susie Howell Crowder, Ted Wilson, Billy Wilson, Kim Wilson Shelton, Heyward Simmons, Jr., Monika Simmons, Laurie Rowland Powell, Josh Rowland, Michael Rowland, Jr., Ashley Rowland Dunaway, Christie Diane Rowland Crowe, Samantha Rowland and Brooke Baker; and a host of great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Burl Bible, Earl Bible, Zach Estes Bible and Andy Bible; sisters, Mary Bible Woody, Martha Bible Thompson, Myrtle Bible Barrett and Victoria Bible Price; a son Heyward E. Simmons and first wife Allie Lawrence Holbert; and siblings died at birth, Clara Bible, Mordecai Bible, Zenus Bible and Lloyd Bible.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2 PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 765 E Main St, Laurens, SC 29360. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
