Norma Jean Murphy - Clinton

Norma Jean Murphy, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her home.
The loving wife, mother and grandmother was born on August 16, 1940, in Metamora, IL, and was the daughter of the late Gilbert Alois Alig and Florence Clara Schierer Alig. She attended St. Mary’s School in Metamora, IL, later graduating from the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL. She was a member of the Crystal Bay Book Club and Mahjong Group and the Red Hat Society and was very active and much-loved member of the community. Nothing gave her more pleasure than living at Lake Greenwood and doting on her grandchildren, frequently hosting kids for fun, fishing, and boating.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her husband, Steve Murphy of the home; her children, Mike Bremer (Heidi) of Anderson, SC, Roger Bremer (Kim) of Coppell, TX, Jolene Parker (Rick) of Kennesaw, GA, Johnny Murphy (Susan) of Anderson, SC, and Regina Broome (Chris) of Greer, SC; her nine grandchildren, Chance Bremer, Maggie and Rory Connor, Austin and Kaden Murphy, Noah and John Thomas Broome, and Catie Jean and Teddy Parker; her siblings, Roger Alig (Vicki), Dick Alig and Dale Alig all of Metamora, IL; and her sisters-in-law Faye Bell and Betty Martin of Clinton, SC, Ann Tucker of Laurens, SC, and Patsy Hamilton of Simpsonville, SC.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Steven Bremer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.