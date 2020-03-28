Norma Lanier Hannah Farmer, age 76, of 102 Logan’s Run, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.
Born in Gastonia, NC, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Jessie Lanier and Dorothy Ghorley Lanier Brown. Mrs. Farmer was a retired property manager administrative assistant and was member of Bellview Baptist Church where she was a loyal choir member for twenty years. She was an avid NASCAR fan and was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by: her children, Sheila Hannah Seay (Dickie) of Spartanburg, Lisa Hannah Thomas (Jerry) of Enoree, and Beth Hannah Langston (Grady) of Clinton; siblings, James Lanier (Pat) of Gastonia, NC, Brenda Hamrick of Gastonia, NC, Shirley Pearson (Donnie) of Kings Mountain, NC, Richard Lanier (Charlene) of Clover, SC, Debra Painter (Charles) of Fuquay Varina, NC, Beverly Titus (Peter) of Gastonia, NC, and Sharon Brown (Todd) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Todd Davis (Jon) of Greenville, Logan Todd (Campbell) of Greenville, Jacob Roten of Enoree, Brent Thomas of Duncan, Brandi Keeton of Greenville, Phillip Seay (Beth) of Lyman, Joshua Seay (Kaitlin) of Inman, Matthew Langston (Jessica) of Canton, NC, Benjamin Langston (Cheyenne) of Clinton, Laura Langston Bible (A.J.) of Laurens, Kenny Langston of Clinton, and Lisa Langston of Clinton; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Barry Lee Lanier.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360, conducted by Rev. Adam Powers with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Laurens County for their loving care of Mrs. Farmer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.