Ophelia Frierson Alexander Burnett, age 99, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Langston Place.
She was born on November 19, 1921 in Lyons, GA and was a daughter of the late Laurel Cay Frierson and Mattie Rutherford Frierson. She was a former employee of Greenwood Mills Joanna Plant, she retired from Torrington Bearing Company, and was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.
Mrs. Burnett is survived by her children, Shirley Webb (Dessie), Jimmy Alexander (Barbara), Linda Penland (Nickie), Larry Alexander; her grandchildren, Kim Trammel, Staci Shipman, Scott Alexander, Sheila Webb, Tony Ray, Eddie Ray, Rodney Ray, Kyle Penland, Laura Page, Joseph Alexander, Jeannie Twiddy, Wade Alexander, Roger Hayes, and a grandson at heart, Scott Nance; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her two husbands, Isaac Edward Alexander and James R. “Pops” Burnett, her son, Woody Alexander, her daughter, Carolyn Ray, her brother, Lamar Frierson, and sister, Louise King, and two grandchildren, Connie Webb and Rusty Webb.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with burial to take place at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 2 to 3 PM.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers of Langston Place and Caris Healthcare for the loving and wonderful care they provided for their mother.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Davidson Street Baptist Church Missions Fund, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton