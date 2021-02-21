Otha Alveta "Becky" Caldwell McGeehon - Hickory Tavern

Otha Alveta “Becky” Caldwell McGeehon, age 91, of 4248 Neely Ferry Road, and wife of the late Floyd John McGeehon, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter.
Born in Madison County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Carter Columbus and Bertie Roberts Caldwell. Becky was of the Baptist faith and the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her children: Barbara M. Howard (James) of Gray Court and Dianne M. Armstrong (Chris) of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Michael Howard, Stephen Howard (Jessica), Melissa Howard (Ethan Taylor), Laura Pitts, Matthew Cox and Patrick McGeehon; great grandchildren, Blake Howard, Brayden Howard, Jalen Rice, Reagan Pitts, Cohen Taylor and Camdin Taylor.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Daniel “Danny” McGeehon, Shirley M. Howard and an infant son, Floyd E. McGeehon; brothers, Gilbert Caldwell, Boyce Caldwell, Austin Caldwell and Corbett Caldwell; sisters, Mozell Owings, Vondie Caldwell, Olga Caldwell and Algie Caldwell
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family will be at the residence.
The family would like to thank the staff of MSA Home Care and Hospice for their loving care to Ms. McGeehon.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.