Mr. Otis Cunningham, age 84, of 19 Coyotte Drive, Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Sunday, July19, 2020 at the Prisma Health Care in Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by one son Rodney Cunningham; two daughters, Shirley (Lyndale) Cook, Hazel (Donnie) Thompson; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one brothers; Ulysses (Cora) Cunningham and one sister, Nellie Bryson.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Otis Cunningham are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at their respected homes.