Mr. Ozzie V. Johnson was born to Hattie Lee Turner in Laurens, South Carolina on October 22, 1958.
Mr. Johnson was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Ozzie Johnson entered eternal rest on Monday, September 20, 2021 in Laurens County, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his memories along with his mother, his wife, Janet Johnson; his 4 sons, Hunter Johnson of Laurens, South Carolina, Christopher Johnson of Laurens, South Carolina, Calvin Johnson of Laurens, South Carolina, Terrance Cleveland of Fort Meyers, Florida; three daughters, Renada Johnson of Clinton, South Carolina, Octavia Johnson of Laurens, South Carolina, Latoya Cleveland of Columbia, South Carolina; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.