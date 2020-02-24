Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill, age 7, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21, at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Laurens on July 11, 2012, and was the daughter of Austin James Wesley Cogsdill and Jasmine Briana Truelock.
Paisley was a gifted and talented student and a straight-A 2nd-grader at Clinton Elementary. Her full of “Joy” attitude could be seen in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South. She enjoyed showing off her craft skills by making arts and crafts but enjoyed giving them away even more. Paisley loved being part of the activities at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, singing and acting in the church plays and being the Angel in the Easter Pageant. Her years on earth may have only been seven, but the love she shared will last a lifetime.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her grandparents, Mary Beth Truelock, Mike Cogsdill (Sherri Davenport) and Georgia Nelson; great-grandparents, Terry Young (Donna) and Mary Satterfield, James Nelson; loving aunts and uncles, Natalie Cogsdill, Haleigh Truelock, Cameron Truelock (Lauren), Rebecca Cogsdill (Tristin); and her four cousins, Makayla and Triston Parker, Marlee Truelock and Ryder Bohms and many other great aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by a grandfather, Floy Truelock, and great grandparents, Garel Satterfield, Claude and Marie Morgan, Mary Collen Merchant Young and Shirley Bannister.
A service to celebrate Paisley’s life will be held Thursday, February 27, at 4 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, followed by a cryptside committal service at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church from 6 to 8 p.m.
In honor of Paisley’s love of her church, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church Youth Program, P. O. Box 866, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
