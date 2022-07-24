Pamela Jane "Pam" Holland Lindsay - Clinton

Pamela Jane “Pam” Holland Lindsay, age 67, and wife of Bernard Lindsay, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Jack Edward Holland, Sr., and Mildred Cornelia Patterson Bailey. Pam attended New Hope AME church and loved cooking and her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kristi Young (Mann) of Laurens; brother, Jack E. Holland, Jr. of Waterloo; sister, Teresa Dianne Holland Estes (Donnie) of Clinton; stepdaughter, Akeela Aiken (Malcolm) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Kristina Marie Nance of Sumter, SC, and Michael Andrew Young of Laurens; three step grandchildren, Destiny Ray of Charlotte, NC and Trevon and Trevolis Walker of Simpsonville; a step great granddaughter, Amari Hollins; a mother-in-law, Mildred Lindsay of Clinton; sister-in-law, Janet Lindsay of Columbia; brothers-in-law, Erskin Lindsay, Jr. of McConnells and George Lindsay (Mary) of Laurens.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jessie “Jay” Nance; a sister, Gloria June Holland Sanders; and a stepson, Kendrick Lindsay.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, July 25, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Bishop Emanuel Spearman with burial following in Orchard Park Memorial Gardens in Clinton. The family will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
