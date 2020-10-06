Pamela Sue McCauley Calvert Vaughn - Laurens

Pamela Sue McCauley Calvert Vaughn, age 63, of 385 Warrior Creek Church Road, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of Cecil Ingle McCauley and wife Sharon McCauley of Enoree and the late Sharon Joan Evans Cogsdill. A graduate of Greenville Tech, she retired from the SC Regional Housing Authority. Pamela Sue was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.
Surviving in addition to her father are her son, Jeremy Calvert of Gray Court; brother, Mark McCauley of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Josh Evans, Abbigail Craine, Hannah Calvert, Kenslee Calvert, and Natalie Calvert, Krisdeanna Collier; father of her son, Robert Olin Calvert of Gray Court; special cousin, Angela Bumgardner of Lawrenceville, GA; former daughter in law, Kristal Metts (David Foley) of Fountain Inn; and a lifelong friend, Edi McNinch of Laurens.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bobby Howell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.