Patsy “Pat” Looper Chabra, age 87, of 154 Ivey Bluff Road, and widow of Joe Chabra, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home.
Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late William Ernest Looper, Sr. and Addie Traynham Culbertson. Pat retired from Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan and was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo. She will be affectionately remembered for the love she showed others; especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Van Gieson (David) of Mauldin, her son, Joe Chabra (Kim) of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Nicole Kazmarski (Sheldon) of Waterloo, Mae Phelps (Jordan) of Dalton, GA, and Larz Anthony (Chas) of Williamston; great-grandchildren, Rowen Kazmarski, Vera Kazmarski, Josephine Kazmarski, Sage Phelps, Juna Phelps, Evelyn Joe Anthony, and Trace Anthony; and nephews, Ronnie Looper and Bruce Looper.
In addition to her parents and husband of 69 years, Pat was predeceased by her brother, William Ernest Looper, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023, conducted by Rev. KJ Shorter with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church, Children & Youth Ministry, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.