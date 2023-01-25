Patricia Ann Sumeral Tucker, 69, of Easley and formally of Laurens, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Prisma Health Easley Baptist Hospital.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Jessie and Mamie Hill Sumeral. Patricia worked in the textile industry for several years and then retired as a housekeeper in the long-term care field. She was adventurous, exploring new places and she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kenny Cannon (William Moorehead) of Easley, Melissa Napier of Virginia, Shannon Tucker of Easley, and Cassidy Tucker of Easley; sister, Shirley Pennington of Laurens; grandchildren, Ashley Bagwell, Heather Bagwell, Christopher Tucker, Anna Blanca, Paloma Blanca, Danny Zamudio, and Savannah Napier; and great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Clay, Eli, Scottie, Colton and Lyla Mae. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by siblings, Janie Beck and Lindy Sumeral.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman.
Burial will be after the funeral service at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.