Patricia Ann Washington - Laurens

Mrs. Patricia Ann Washington, 68, was called from labor to reward on July 14, 2021, to rest in the Master's Arms at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina. She was born on July 14, 1953, to Corrine Grant McBeth and Albert Mayes. She was reared in the home of her aunt and uncle John Henry and Margret Grant and Her aunt Emma Grant.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina where she served as a member of the Bethel Choir until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Washington, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Johnny Washington, Jr.; and a friend more-like a sister, Betty T. Simpson.
She is survived by three sons, Daryl L. Mayes of Greenwood, SC, Michael A. Mayes of Clinton, SC, and Carrol Washington, Jr. of Ridgeway, SC; one sister, Linda C. Bluford of Laurens, SC; seven cousins: Willie J. Grant, Robert E. Grant, Milton Grant, Melvin Grant, Virginia Kinard, Carolyn Jackson, and Emma J. Grant; five special nephews: Clyde Tribble, Robert Washington, and John T. Washington all of Clinton, SC, Gary E. Bluford of Laurens, SC, and Charles E. Bluford, Jr. of Mountville, SC; two special nieces: Emily E. Bluford and Rashinda E. Bluford both of Clinton, SC; a special friend, Juliet Cook of Mountville, SC; and a host of other loving relatives and friends to mourn her passing.