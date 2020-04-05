Patricia Bennett Hill of Clinton, wife of the late Robert A. Hill, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Miami FL, she was the daughter of the late Ernestina B. and J. Norman Bennett.
Pat was a long-standing member of Broad Street United Methodist Church where she was active in UMW and VIMS. She made a career of teaching preschool at First Presbyterian Church in Athens, GA and at Thornwell School in Clinton, SC. After retiring, Pat enjoyed volunteering with her dear friends at the LCHCS Auxiliary, where she earned her 6000-hour pin. Pat is survived by her daughters Cheryl Hill Talbert of Lawrenceville, GA, Cathy Hill Holmberg (Jim) of Asheboro, NC and grandsons, Matthew (Jamie) of Atlanta, GA, Jeffrey of Duluth, GA and Nikolaus of Asheboro, NC.
Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton, SC. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for family and friends will be planned later this summer at Gray Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 204, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com