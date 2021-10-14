Patricia "Kathie" Barker - Clinton

Patricia "Kathie" Barker, age 74, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born August 12, 1947 and was a daughter of the late John W. Bledsoe and Katherine Crow Bledsoe. She was retired from the Clinton Mills and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Carroll Barker of the home; her children, April Lawson of Clinton and Brad Barker of Clinton; her grandchildren, Madison and Zack Lawson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and members of the Hospice of Laurens County for all the love and care they showed Mrs Kathie.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2 PM at the Broad Street United Methodist Church with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Broad Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 204, Clinton, SC 29325.
