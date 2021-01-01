Patricia Kellett Lyda - Laurens

Patricia Kellett Lyda, age 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born on October 28, 1949, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late John George Kellett and Jessie Fuller Duncan and husband William “Bill” Duncan. Pat retired from PRTC and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church being active in the choir and in Sunday School.
She is survived by: her husband, James “Mike” Lyda of the home; a daughter, Marianne Lyda Allmond (Kevin) of Laurens; a son, Michael Patrick Lyda of Greenville; a brother, Carlton Kellett (Leila) of Waterloo; a sister Shirley Smith of Cross Anchor; grandchildren, Jessie Marie Allmond and Joseph Allmond.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Robert Lee “Buck” Kellett and Perry Kellett; brother-in-law, Joe Smith; and mother-in-law, Marie Lyda.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Family Life Center at St. James UMC with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James UMC, 301 Watts Ave, Laurens, SC 29360 or Hospice House of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.