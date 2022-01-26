Patricia Martin Neal, age 84, of Clinton, widow of Charles W. Neal, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home.
She was born September 3, 1937 in Anderson and was a daughter of the late, Frank and Sybil Taylor Martin.
Pat was retired from Clinton Mills. She loved to serve her community by volunteering at the Good Shepherd Free Clinic, and also working with the Red Cross, and the Laurens County Election Commission as a poll worker. She was formerly a member of the Eastern Star and the SC Troopers Association.
Mrs. Neal was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Neal Strong; step-sons, Kenneth "Skeeter" Neal, and David Neal; her brother, Charles "Buck" Martin; sisters, Janet Blanton, and Carolyn Brock; and her grandchildren, Makayla Strong, Layla Strong, Chad Neal, Kristen Neal, Ryan Neal, and C.J. Neal.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Neal was predeceased by her son, Marty Jackson; step-sons, Greg Neal and Steve Neal; and her brothers, Gene Martin, and Douglas "Hoss" Martin.
Graveside Services will be held 2 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Phil Bryson and Rev. John Abrams officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.