Patsy Bouslay Stewart - Cross Hill

Patsy Bouslay Stewart, age 88, of 137 Gasque Road, Cross Hill died in her home at Lake Greenwood, on Tuesday October 26, 2021.
She was born in Mountville, South Carolina, the daughter of Floyd Ernest Bouslay and Thelma Watts Bouslay. She was predeceased by sons, Ray Delinor Stewart and Benjamin Guy Stewart, grandson Stewart Raford Lowman, a sister Francis Romayne Edwards of Spartanburg, and brothers, Floyd R. Bouslay, Sr of Mountville and Arthur D. Bouslay of Anderson.
Patsy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt to her extended family. She is loved by her Mountville community, where she was raised and called home for many years. She was an active member of Mountville Presbyterian Church and The Ladies Circle. Her favorite places of employment were the Elementary Schools in Clinton, no doubt because of her love for children. Countless memories and stories of her loving support will long live in the hearts of her daughters, grandchildren, and great- grands. Patsy lived giving to others without hesitation and reveled a zeal for life with extraordinary energy and wit. Her love for the Lord was evident in the life she lived and the hardships she survived.
Her home on Lake Greenwood was her “Peace of Heaven” while on this earth, where she enjoyed beautiful sunsets every night and welcomed visitors with gracious hospitality.
She is survived by Olin D. Stewart, three daughters, Elaine Benjamin (Zeke), Kathy Lowman of Mountville and Sharon Sullivan (Harry)of Kinards, ten grandchildren, Ashlee Benjamin Davenport (Jeff) of Kinards, Kimberly Benjamin of Pine Lake, GA, Emily Benjamin Raines (Tyler) of Fountain Inn, Jeremy Lowman of Prosperity, Brandi Lowman Ray of Mountville, Eric Lowman (April) of Fountain Inn, Henry Sullivan (Stephanie) of Kinards, Liza Sullivan Baker (Bo) of Joanna, Kyle Bronson Stewart and Kayla Stewart of Clinton as well as twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Saturday October 30, at Mountville Presbyterian Church, at 2:00 with visitation on the grounds following the service, weather permitting.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 2932 or Mountville Presbyterian Church c/o Patricia Wham 1601 Ginger Creek Road, Mountville, SC 29370.