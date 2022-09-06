Patsy Dial Marchman, age 86, of Laurens, and wife of the late William Edward “Bill” Marchman, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Albert Carl and Maude Cox Dial. Patsy was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and enjoyed cooking for her family.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Marchman (Debbie) of Laurens, Bob Marchman (Cindy Hartsoe) of Waterloo and Shannon Wilson (Billy) of Laurens; a sister, Martha Marler of Laurens; grandchildren, Brantley Wiggins (Matthew), Meagan Beachman (Wells), Taylor Bowe (Jaimiee), Morgan Taylor (Chad), and Madison Wilson; great-grandchildren, Milly Wiggins, Mary Ellis Wiggins, Ella Bowe, Skylar Bowe and Lola Bowe.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery by Rev. Tim Marsh and Rev. Tommy Cox.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
