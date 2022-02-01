Patsy Robinson Cooper - Laurens

Patsy Robinson Cooper, age 85, of Laurens, and widow of Hugh Wilton Cooper, Sr. passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late James Alvin and Pearl West Robinson. Patsy retired from GE and was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. She loved music, especially singing, reading, and cooking.
Surviving are her children, Hugh Wilton Cooper, Jr. of Laurens, and Jennifer Cooper Gravley and husband Anthony of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Jarron Gravley, Tabor Gravley, and Hewson Gravley, all of Greenwood; and her brother, Earl Robinson and wife Shirley of Laurens.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patsy was predeceased by six siblings, Jesse Robinson, Helen R. Stinger, Clyde Robinson, Charles Robinson, Betty R. McCarson, and Herman Robinson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church conducted by Dr. Joseph Johnson with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice of Greenwood for their loving care of Mrs. Cooper.
In memory of Patsy, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.
