Patsy Schunhoff Irick Hall - Laurens

Patsy Schunhoff Irick Hall, age 74, and wife of Jake William Hall, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ocie Patrick Schunhoff.
She loved her church family at Wayside Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening as a Master Gardener, delivered Meals on Wheels, loved the beach at Ocean Lakes and loved caring for her special friends. Patsy worked at The Advertiser Printing Company and Parker Furniture.
Along with her husband Jake, Patsy is survived by: her children, Tasha Irick Hawkins (Jerry) of Charleston and Jonathan P. Irick (Johnnie Lee) of Laurens; step-children, Harry Von Irick (Teresa) of Ware Shoals, Dodi Irick Poole of Laurens, Lauren Irick Bennett (Ken) of Six Mile, Rhonda Hughes (Roy) of Laurens, Susan Scott (Billy) of Union and Tim Kelley of Laurens; sister, Evelyn Morris (Phil) of Rock Hill, SC; brother, Tommy Schunhoff (Katherine) of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Bryson Hawkins, Ava Claire Hawkins, Lily Hawkins, Parker Hawkins, Sara Moore, Laura Bell, Liana Jones, Audra Irick, Kayla Hughes, Cory Scott and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patsy is predeceased by her first husband, Harry Irick.
Visitation will be held at Wayside Baptist church at 1:30 PM prior to the funeral services at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wayside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scott Brewington. A graveside will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, SC.
Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church, 1517 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Meals on Wheels, 111 Reynolds Park Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
