Paul Donald Perkins, age 74, of Laurens, and husband of Angela Rae Perkins, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
Born in Beloit, WI, he was the son of the late Donald Paul and Ethel Perkins. Paul was a US Army Veteran and retired from Home Depot. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and loved RV’ing with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Tony Perkins (Tammy) of Clinton, SC; step-children, Bill Moranville of Laurens, SC, Garrison C. Moranville of Ophir, CA, and Becki Whitehead of Simpsonville, SC; sisters, Pat Vienna of California, and Vicki Bernhard of Arkansas; grandchildren, Baylee (Cameron), Brady (Sabrina), Conner, Marshall, Maddison, Nicholas, Noah, Nathan, Riley, Emily, and Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Aubrey, Shea, and Cruz.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Phillip Perkins.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.