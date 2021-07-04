Paul Melvin Yarber, III, 55, of Laurens, SC, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was the son of the late Paul Yarber and Martha Yarber.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Lisa Yarber; his sons, Paul Melvin Yarber IV (Rebekah) and David William Yarber (Jennifer); his grandchildren: Elizabeth Yarber, Brian Thompson, and Isabella Yarber; his mother, Martha Yarber; and sisters: Donna Kinsey, Rebecca Baker (Chuck) and Sarah Greene (Lem).
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, his family then moved to Indiana and eventually settled in South Carolina. He attended Faith Christian School, Bob Jones University, and Landmark Baptist College. He worked as the Laboratory Manager at Bunnell Lammons Engineering for 24 years. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Redemption Baptist Church, 24314 US 221 Enoree, SC 29335. The funeral service will also be held at Redemption Baptist Church, 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The family will have a private committal following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Redemption Baptist Church.
