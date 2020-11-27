Paula Faye Bailey, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at NHC of Clinton.
She was born in Eatonton, GA on January 19, 1941 and was the daughter of the late William Ira Bailey, Jr. and Mildred McGinnis Bailey. She was retired from Sadler-Hughes Apothecary and was a faithful member of Lydia Presbyterian Church. Faye was an avid bowler and loved to travel with her friends after her retirement.
She is survived by her brother, Melvin Bailey and wife, Judy; her nephews, Jeff Bailey of Seneca, Steve Bailey of New Ellenton, Kit Bailey of Simpsonville, Jason Bailey of Laurens, and her niece, Andrea Bailey Sims of Flowery Branch, GA.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Johnny “Skeet” Bailey.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please wear a face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lydia Presbyterian Church, C/O Gail Meeks, 603 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the charity of one’s choice.