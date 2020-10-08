Paula J. Fletcher, age 72, of 302 Carlisle Whitmire Highway passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center.
She was born in Whitmire and was a daughter of the late Jarrett Junior Frier and Mary Summers Frier.
Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her husband of 44 years Paul Fletcher of the home; her daughter, Lindsey Fletcher (Richard Mills) of Irmo; sister, Debbie Bruce (Kenneth) of Whitmire; grandchildren, Noelle Wessinger, Savannah Wessinger and Carmen Wessinger; great-grandchild Mikey Gallman.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Wessinger.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com