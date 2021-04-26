Paula Lee King Edwards, age 68, widow of Carl Leon Edwards, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born October 27, 1952, in Columbus, GA, and was the daughter of the late Clarence David and Kiyoko Koizumi King.
Paula was the former owner of the “Fins n Tails” restaurant, that was started by her parents, was an active member of Community Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was over the Sister In Service Program.
A Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, April 28th at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery by Pastor Chris Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 942, Clinton, SC 29325.
