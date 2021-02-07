Paulette G. Cape, age 72, widow of Terry Cape, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.
She was born on August 31, 1948 in Woodruff, SC and was a daughter of the late J. B. and Pauline Waddell Grubbs.
Mrs. Cape was a member of Community Baptist Church and an avid camper where she made great friends and "camping buddies". She will always be remembered for her "ventures".
Mrs. Cape is survived by her son, Brian Cape (Diane) of Waterloo; daughter, Shannon Cape (Lea) of West Columbia; two grandchildren, Anthony Cape (Holly) of Laurens and Jesse Cape of Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Ellie Cape of Laurens, one sister, Dianne Walker (Wayne) of Laurens.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10th at 2:00 PM at Community Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 481, Clinton, SC 29325 or Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 942, Clinton, SC 29325