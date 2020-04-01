Pauline D. Jackson, age 97, widow of Evan Sims Jackson, Sr., formerly of 202 Pinkney Place, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Rufus and Vinie Daniels. She was a retired employee of the Blalock Plant of Joanna, a foster grandparent, and a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Overstreet of Laurens, Diane Mitchell of Laurens, and Lynn Baker Wooten of Joanna; her eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Susie Avery; her sisters, Ethel Ballew, Zollie Lanier, Charlotte Giles; her brother, Olin Daniel; her step-son, Evan Sims Jackson, Jr. and two grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
