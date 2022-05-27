Peggy Boatright Staggs, age 89, of 202 Forest Drive, and wife of the late John Lewis Staggs, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Pineville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James and Thelma Holly Boatright. Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church and the Lurlene Steele Sunday School Class. She retired from Laurens Glass and was an avid reader who loved to spend time at the beach. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Clemson Tiger fan. Peggy loved her girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Satterfield (Jeff) of Laurens, Nancy Roland of Clinton, and Johna Finley (Bill) of Laurens; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson (Quinby), Will Satterfield (Christee), Jay Roland (Autumn), Katie Roland, Trey Finley and Johnathan Finley; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Hendrix Satterfield.
In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charles Roland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Adair Rogers and Rev. Tommy Cox. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the sanctuary immediately following the service on Tuesday.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Johna, 107 Wardlaw Road in Laurens.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family would like to express their gratitude to The Hospice of the Foothills and PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for the loving care given to Mrs. Staggs.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.