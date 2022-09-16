Peggy O'Neal Martin Henderson - Clinton

Peggy O’Neal Martin Henderson, age 70, of Clinton, and wife of the late Billy Richard Henderson, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at National Healthcare Clinton.
Born in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Otis and Dorothy Bouknight Martin. She was a member of Elizabeth Street Church of God in Clinton, loved the Lord and her family dearly, and enjoyed gospel music and working crossword puzzles.
Peggy is survived by her children, John Deadwyler and wife Beatrice of Joanna and Kevin Deadwyler and wife Yohana of Laurens; a brother, Ronnie Martin and wife Ann of Clinton; sisters, Andrea Lollis and husband Wayne of Little Mountain and Pat Blackwell of Laurens; twelve grandchildren, including Amber Deadwyler who was raised in the home; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Tina Denise Deadwyler; and a sister, Retha Ames.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:00 noon, at Elizabeth Street Church of God, conducted by Pastor Ronnie Grant. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service.
The burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery East immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of her son, John Deadwyler, 113 Whitmire Hwy, Joanna, SC 29351.
Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy, North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
