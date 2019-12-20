Peggy Boyte Roberts, 84, resident of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community and wife of Rev. Larry E. Roberts, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Great Falls, she was a daughter of the late William Oscar and Mildred Lynn Boyte. A graduate of Great Falls High School, she was a retired office manager. Mrs. Roberts was a member of First Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Suzanne Tomlinson (Tim) of Ridgeland, Mark D. Roberts (Carlene) of Marion and Chris Roberts (April) of Greer; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Larry E. Roberts and Rev. Rickey Letson. The family will receive friends in the chapel immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, S.C. 29360 or to Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, S.C. 29601.
