Peggy Ruth Choice Evans - Gray Court

Peggy Ruth Choice Evans, age 66, of 137 Sydney Lane, Gray Court, South Carolina, died June 1, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Ms. Kimberly Evans of Gray Court, South Carolina; three sons, Maurice Evans of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Cedric Evans of Piedmont, South Carolina and Donald Evans II of Gray Court, South Carolina; one sister Beulah Kilgore of Gray Court, South Carolina; three brothers, Joe Choice Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina, Luther Choice of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Leon Choice of Simpsonville, South Carolina; six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn is caring for the family.