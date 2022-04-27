Penny June Bond Kinder - Conway

Penny June Bond Kinder, age 67, of Conway, SC, and wife of the late Lloyd Wayne “Butch” Kinder, Sr., passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Conway Medical Center.
Born in Eldora, Iowa, she was a daughter of Jeraldine Ervin Bond and the late Walter Bond, Sr. Penny was a retired truck driver and enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her children, Michelle Lynn Kinder (Thomas) of Deep River, Iowa, Lloyd Wayne Kinder, Jr. (Alexa) of San Diego, CA, and John Leslie Kinder (Kristin) of Waterloo; brothers, Walter Bond, Jr. and Dennis Bond both of Iowa; sisters, Edna Bond and Leanna Chapman both of Iowa; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. A committal service will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com