Phillip Miller Saunders, age 62, died at his home on October 29, 2021.
Mr. Saunders was born on July 7, 1959 in Joanna, SC. He was the son of the late George Saunders III and Mary Barron Saunders.
He was a graduate of Clinton High School and University of South Carolina. Phillip was formerly employed by Tote-A-Bed and Cobb Incorporated.
He is survived by his 3 brothers; Allen Barron Saunders (Belinda), Charles Saunders (Nancy),and John Saunders.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother George Saunders IV.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family request memorials be made to Church of God, 124 S Main Street, Joanna, SC 29351.