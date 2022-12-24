Phillip Wayne Etters, 66 of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday December, 21, 2022 at the Laurens County Hospice House of Clinton.
He is survived by 5 sister's and 1 brother of the home. Penny(Calvin) Lewis, Louise (Calvin) Roberts, Elizabeth (Robert) Binns, Gearldine(Gene)Miller, Kimberly (Danny) Hodge, and Billy Etters, all of Clinton.
He is also deceased by one daughter and a wife, Amanda Etters, and Karen Etters of Clinton. Two granddaughters, Mylia Couey, Nevaeh Couey both of Waterloo, SC. Phillip leaves to cherish a special friend, Shaquille Adams of Clinton.
Memorial services for Phillip Wayne Etters was held Friday, December 23, 2022 at the New Beginning Church of God Prophecy at 302 Jackson St, Clinton SC, Rev. Bob Tate & Gene Richardson officiating.