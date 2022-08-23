Phoebe Ann Humphries, age 76, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
She was born November 25, 1945 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Denton Rush Humphries and Clara Estell Spelts Humphries. She enjoyed her time with friends and staff at the Burton Center.
She is survived by her two sisters, Essie Landrith of Mountville, SC and Tiny Sherbert of Cross Hill, SC; and special friend and caregiver, Sheila Padgett.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Elton Humphries, Robert Humphries, Ophelia Chilton, Ida Tapp, and Furman Humphries.
Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 11 AM at Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Allie McNider officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with services.