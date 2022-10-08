Ms. Phyllis Davenport Hill, age 75, of 845 Sullivan Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She is survived by one daughter, Vonda K. Hill; three brothers, James (Freddie) Davenport, Michael (Madeline) Davenport, Gerald (Adrienne) Davenport and three sisters, Glenda McCanty, Joyce (Larry) Merrill, Sylvia (Grayford) Williams.
Funeral services for Ms. Phyllis Davenport Hill will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11a.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens with Dr. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery in Mountville, S.C. The family is at the home of her sister, Mrs. Joyce and Reverend Larry Merrill 363 Quiet Circle Drive, Gray Court- Ora Community, S.C.