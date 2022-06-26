Phyllis Ruth Scott, age 68, of 403 Frances Street, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born January 23, 1954 in Franklin County, Georgia and was a daughter of Floy Scott and the late Lewis Scott.
Ms. Scott is survived by her daughter, Jill Elledge; her three grandchildren, Jordan Childs, Makayla Childs, Chelsea Childs; her siblings, Walter Scott and Nathan Scott (Beckie).
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother Mitchell Scott and her sister-in-law, Sandra Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Ben Rumph officiating.